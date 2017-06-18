Richardson Center Confirms It Aided Warmbier's Release
Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson's foundation, aimed at rescuing political prisoners, was involved in securing American student Otto Warmbier's release from North Korea, which he considered a "semi-success" mitigated by "tragedy." "North Korea has a lot of explaining to do.
