Richardson at forefront of global bat...

Richardson at forefront of global battle against chimp testing

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

Former Gov. Bill Richardson interacting with young chimps in the African Congo while visiting Jane Goodall's wildlife preserves. Image from video courtesy of John Silver A caretaker interacts with a chimpanzee Aug. 18, 2015, after feeding time on the six mangrove outcroppings that make up Chimpanzee Island, about 31 miles southeast of Liberia's capital, Monrovia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14) Sat Toriginus 6
News Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06) Sat Anonymous 7
Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of... May 27 wtbacks 1
Susana Martinez - Hypocrite (May '11) May 12 smsucks 101
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) May 10 Paul 8,898
News Veterans with PTSD need our attention (Apr '10) Apr '17 jim crow kushner 94
News Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation Apr '17 greg 1
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,665 • Total comments across all topics: 281,564,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC