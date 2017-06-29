Ranked-choice voting delayed by city ...

Ranked-choice voting delayed by city councilors

Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Santa Fe voters will now have to wait longer before the city decides whether to implement what's called a "Ranked-Choice" voting system. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports in a meeting Wednesday night city council voted 4 to 3 to delay the instant runoff system that would have been used in the 2018 municipal election.

Chicago, IL

