Ranked-choice voting delayed by city councilors
Santa Fe voters will now have to wait longer before the city decides whether to implement what's called a "Ranked-Choice" voting system. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports in a meeting Wednesday night city council voted 4 to 3 to delay the instant runoff system that would have been used in the 2018 municipal election.
