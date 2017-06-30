Pueblo bars access to historic La Bajada area
A locked iron gate bars the road to the base of La Bajada, the iconic escarpment that once bedeviled Spanish settlers and Route 66 motorists. Cochiti Pueblo has blocked access to the area, which had been used by hikers and aficionados of the history of the area, saying it wants to protect the area from further deterioration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackdom history little known (Feb '11)
|Jun 27
|spydie
|35
|Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14)
|Jun 27
|Ralph
|7
|New Education chief seeks modern solutions
|Jun 26
|Rachel
|4
|Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14)
|Jun 22
|Donna Nelson
|19
|Freed US student - brutalised' by North Korea c...
|Jun 19
|Ronald
|32
|Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ...
|Jun 15
|The truth
|1
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Jun 15
|Spider
|8,899
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC