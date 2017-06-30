Pueblo bars access to historic La Baj...

Pueblo bars access to historic La Bajada area

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

A locked iron gate bars the road to the base of La Bajada, the iconic escarpment that once bedeviled Spanish settlers and Route 66 motorists. Cochiti Pueblo has blocked access to the area, which had been used by hikers and aficionados of the history of the area, saying it wants to protect the area from further deterioration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blackdom history little known (Feb '11) Jun 27 spydie 35
Election Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14) Jun 27 Ralph 7
News New Education chief seeks modern solutions Jun 26 Rachel 4
Election Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14) Jun 22 Donna Nelson 19
News Freed US student - brutalised' by North Korea c... Jun 19 Ronald 32
News Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ... Jun 15 The truth 1
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Jun 15 Spider 8,899
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Pakistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,014 • Total comments across all topics: 282,140,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC