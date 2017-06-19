Potential solution to homelessness br...

Potential solution to homelessness brewing in Santa Fe

A local architect and a pair of organizations that serve Santa Fe's homeless population have been working for nearly two years to develop a long-term solution to homelessness that extends far beyond a bed and a meal. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported earlier this week that the groups' estimated $20 million proposal just lacks two primary ingredients: funding and a site.

