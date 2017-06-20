Police: Mother dies following shootin...

Police: Mother dies following shooting rampage in New Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

The view of a general store parking lot in Abiquiu, N.M., on Friday, June 16, 2017, where a rampaging gunman shot and killed a 59-year-old Manuel Serrano the day before. A shooting spree linked to a lone gunman spanned 200 miles across northern New Mexico, killed four and ended with the arrest of suspect Damian Herrera.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Freed US student - brutalised' by North Korea c... 6 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 32
News Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ... Jun 15 The truth 1
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Jun 15 Spider 8,899
News Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08) Jun 8 Devil dawg 35
Election Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14) Jun 3 Toriginus 6
News Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06) Jun 3 Anonymous 7
Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of... May 27 wtbacks 1
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,601 • Total comments across all topics: 281,838,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC