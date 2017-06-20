Police: Mother dies following shooting rampage in New Mexico

The view of a general store parking lot in Abiquiu, N.M., on Friday, June 16, 2017, where a rampaging gunman shot and killed a 59-year-old Manuel Serrano the day before. A shooting spree linked to a lone gunman spanned 200 miles across northern New Mexico, killed four and ended with the arrest of suspect Damian Herrera.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.