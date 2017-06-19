Police implore author who says he hid treasure to end hunt
In this July 4, 2014 photo, Forrest Fenn poses at his Santa Fe, N.M., home. New Mexico's top law enforcement officer is asking Fenn, the author and antiquities dealer who inspired thousands to comb remote corners of the West in vain for a chest of gold and jewels to end the treasure hunt.
