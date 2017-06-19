Planned Parenthood late-term abortion assertions by Trump backed up by new recordings
Priests for Life and Abortion Free New Mexico have released a series of undercover audio recordings of abortion clinic workers scheduling procedures as late as 33 weeks of pregnancy - about a month and a half before the average delivery date of 40 weeks. What's more, the pro-life Center for Medical Progress released last month an undercover video of Ann Schutt-Aine, director of abortion services at Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, admitting to using forceps to hold a fetus inside of a mother's womb while ripping off its limbs to prevent a partial-birth abortion from taking place.
