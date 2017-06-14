Partisan games keep st...Albuquerque Journal

Once again, perceived vagaries in New Mexico law - and animosity between Gov. Susana Martinez and the Democrat-majority Legislature - have led to district court. This time, the Legislative Council - which authorized a lawsuit in April in an inexcusable closed-door vote - is asking the court to find that 10 bills the governor vetoed during this year's 60-day legislative session should be declared to be law because Martinez did not follow proper veto procedures.

