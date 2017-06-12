Our view: Cannabis can help sick peop...

Our view: Cannabis can help sick people - let it

There's little point to an advisory board when advice goes unheeded - and that's what appears to be happening in the case of the New Mexico Cannabis Program. The advisory board made recommendations - including allowing opioid use disorder as a qualifying condition for the cannabis program - and the secretary of the Department of Health said no.

