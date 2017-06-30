New Mexico to run new anti-texting while driving ad in July
New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has announced the state will run a new anti-texting while driving ad in July. The Department of Transportation released Friday the ad features a woman who answers a text message while behind the wheel and kills a child crossing the street.
