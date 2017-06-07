New Mexico sues Dollar General, claims sale of a obsoletea motor oil
New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas filed a lawsuit on Monday claiming that Dollar General sold its customers "obsolete" motor oil. According to the lawsuit, the discount chain knowingly marketed, distributed and sold its own brand of oil by placing it on the shelves next to more expensive, name brand oil.
