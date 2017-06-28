New Mexico Statehouse Districts Avoid...

New Mexico Statehouse Districts Avoid Overall Partisan Bias

The once-a-decade process of redrawing New Mexico's state legislative districts has provided a relatively unbiased playing field for both major parties. A statistical analysis by The Associated Press found Republican-skewed districts are far more common than Democratic ones in U.S. House and statehouse districts nationwide, though not in New Mexico.

