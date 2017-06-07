New Mexico Spends Heavily to Help Tra...

New Mexico Spends Heavily to Help Traumatized Children

16 hrs ago Read more: US News & World Report

A new state report finds New Mexico is spending enormous amounts of money to treat a relatively small number of children for trauma, depression and substance abuse in potentially ineffective ways. A summary of the report from multiple state agencies shows average per-child costs of $60,000 a year to treat some patients with acute conditions at psychiatric hospitals and other away-from-home treatment facilities.

Chicago, IL

