New Mexico Spends Heavily to Help Traumatized Children
A new state report finds New Mexico is spending enormous amounts of money to treat a relatively small number of children for trauma, depression and substance abuse in potentially ineffective ways. A summary of the report from multiple state agencies shows average per-child costs of $60,000 a year to treat some patients with acute conditions at psychiatric hospitals and other away-from-home treatment facilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14)
|Jun 3
|Toriginus
|6
|Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06)
|Jun 3
|Anonymous
|7
|Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of...
|May 27
|wtbacks
|1
|Susana Martinez - Hypocrite (May '11)
|May 12
|smsucks
|101
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|May 10
|Paul
|8,898
|Veterans with PTSD need our attention (Apr '10)
|Apr '17
|jim crow kushner
|94
|Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation
|Apr '17
|greg
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC