New Mexico set to announce more record-breaking tourism
The Republican governor is scheduled to unveil the state's latest tourism figures on July 5 at the Albuquerque International Balloon Museum. Martinez said half a million more people visited New Mexico in 2014 than in 2013 and credited the state's New Mexico True campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14)
|2 hr
|Ralph
|7
|New Education chief seeks modern solutions
|10 hr
|Rachel
|4
|Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14)
|Jun 22
|Donna Nelson
|19
|Freed US student - brutalised' by North Korea c...
|Jun 19
|Ronald
|33
|Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ...
|Jun 15
|The truth
|1
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Jun 15
|Spider
|8,899
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Jun 8
|Devil dawg
|35
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC