New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera to step down
Public Education Secretary Hanna Skandera talks to a group of educators at Pojoaque High School last month about the state's plan for the new federal Every Student Succeeds Act. Skandera on Thursday announced she is resigning, 18 months before the end of the governor's term.
