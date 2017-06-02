New Mexico prison population rises, while other states see a decline
While most states are putting fewer people behind bars the number of New Mexicans locked up is on the rise. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican from 2010 to 2015, the number of people in New Mexico jails grew by six percent, while 38 other states actually cut their prison populations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14)
|Sat
|Toriginus
|6
|Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06)
|Sat
|sharon Scott
|7
|Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of...
|May 27
|wtbacks
|1
|Susana Martinez - Hypocrite (May '11)
|May 12
|smsucks
|101
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|May 10
|Paul
|8,898
|Veterans with PTSD need our attention (Apr '10)
|Apr '17
|jim crow kushner
|94
|Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation
|Apr '17
|greg
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC