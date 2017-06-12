New Mexico pension tries to head off ...

New Mexico pension tries to head off possible shortfall

11 hrs ago Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

Public school and college employees in New Mexico are confronting a widening gap between promised pension benefits and the money currently available to pay for their retirements. Managers of New Mexico's retirement fund for public education employees have acknowledged an $800 million increase in needs, after they lowered expectations for future investment returns.

Chicago, IL

