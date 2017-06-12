New Mexico pension tries to head off possible shortfall
Public school and college employees in New Mexico are confronting a widening gap between promised pension benefits and the money currently available to pay for their retirements. Managers of New Mexico's retirement fund for public education employees have acknowledged an $800 million increase in needs, after they lowered expectations for future investment returns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Freed US student - brutalised' by North Korea c...
|11 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|18
|Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ...
|18 hr
|The truth
|1
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|22 hr
|Spider
|8,899
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Jun 8
|Devil dawg
|35
|Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14)
|Jun 3
|Toriginus
|6
|Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06)
|Jun 3
|Anonymous
|7
|Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of...
|May 27
|wtbacks
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC