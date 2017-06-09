New Mexico native creates Land of Enchantment emojis
New Mexicans with iPhones have been able to enjoy those special Land of Enchantment emojis - now, Android users, it's your turn. The creator of the app says an Android version has been one of the top requests since its launch almost a year ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Thu
|Devil dawg
|35
|Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14)
|Jun 3
|Toriginus
|6
|Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06)
|Jun 3
|Anonymous
|7
|Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of...
|May 27
|wtbacks
|1
|Susana Martinez - Hypocrite (May '11)
|May 12
|smsucks
|101
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|May '17
|Paul
|8,898
|Veterans with PTSD need our attention (Apr '10)
|Apr '17
|jim crow kushner
|94
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC