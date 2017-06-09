New Mexico native creates Land of Enc...

New Mexico native creates Land of Enchantment emojis

New Mexicans with iPhones have been able to enjoy those special Land of Enchantment emojis - now, Android users, it's your turn. The creator of the app says an Android version has been one of the top requests since its launch almost a year ago.

