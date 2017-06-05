New Mexico lawmakers' expenses top $6...

New Mexico lawmakers' expenses top $68K for special session

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Monday that the 70-member House of Representatives received $42,294 and the 42-member Senate received $26,212 in expense and mileage reimbursements for a trip last month to the New Mexico State Capitol. Gov. Susana Martinez called legislators in after she vetoed the entire budgets for higher education and the bill to balance the operating budget with a menu of tax and fee increases.

Chicago, IL

