New Mexico institutions work to solve doctor shortage
The University of New Mexico and a private Las Cruces college are working to address the state's doctor shortage in hopes of improving access to care in rural areas. Valencia, Lea, Otero, Torrance and Luna counties have the greatest shortage of primary care doctors in the state, according to a 2016 report.
