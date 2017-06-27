New Mexico health insurers propose ra...

New Mexico health insurers propose rate increases

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Silver City Sun-News

The increases range from about 20 percent to 85 percent starting in 2018, but are likely to be rewritten if Congress reforms health care mandates. New Mexico health insurers propose rate increases The increases range from about 20 percent to 85 percent starting in 2018, but are likely to be rewritten if Congress reforms health care mandates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blackdom history little known (Feb '11) 12 hr spydie 35
Election Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14) 21 hr Ralph 7
News New Education chief seeks modern solutions Mon Rachel 4
Election Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14) Jun 22 Donna Nelson 19
News Freed US student - brutalised' by North Korea c... Jun 19 Ronald 33
News Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ... Jun 15 The truth 1
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Jun 15 Spider 8,899
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,881 • Total comments across all topics: 282,079,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC