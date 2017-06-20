New Mexico has a lot to lose from rol...

New Mexico has a lot to lose from rollback of Medicaid expansion

13 hrs ago Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

While New Mexico is among states that will feel a major economic impact from changes in the federal health care law, New Mexico has no Republican senators involved in private meetings about the bill in Washington, D.C. The American Health Care Act, passed by the U.S. House of Representatives as a proposed replacement for the Affordable Care Act, is being revised in the U.S. Senate. Though Republican leaders in the Senate say they want to pass health care changes by July, they have offered no details on their proposals.

Chicago, IL

