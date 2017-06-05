New Mexico DA faces charges over DWI traffic stop
A southwestern New Mexico district attorney who was facing calls to resign following a suspected DWI traffic stop is being accused by the state's top prosecutor of misusing her position as a public official. The New Mexico Attorney General's Office on Thursday filed a criminal complaint against Francesca Martinez-Estevez, whose district includes Grant, Luna and Hidalgo counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|8 hr
|Devil dawg
|35
|Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14)
|Jun 3
|Toriginus
|6
|Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06)
|Jun 3
|Anonymous
|7
|Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of...
|May 27
|wtbacks
|1
|Susana Martinez - Hypocrite (May '11)
|May 12
|smsucks
|101
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|May 10
|Paul
|8,898
|Veterans with PTSD need our attention (Apr '10)
|Apr '17
|jim crow kushner
|94
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC