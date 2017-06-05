New Mexico DA faces charges over DWI ...

New Mexico DA faces charges over DWI traffic stop

10 hrs ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

A southwestern New Mexico district attorney who was facing calls to resign following a suspected DWI traffic stop is being accused by the state's top prosecutor of misusing her position as a public official. The New Mexico Attorney General's Office on Thursday filed a criminal complaint against Francesca Martinez-Estevez, whose district includes Grant, Luna and Hidalgo counties.

