New Mexico claims discount chain sold obsolete motor oil
Quarts of motor oil line the shelves at a Dollar General store in Bernalillo, N.M., on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas filed a lawsuit against the Tennessee-based discount chain on Monday, alleging false advertising and unfair trade practices for selling DG branded oil from 2010 through February 2017 that was not suitable for modern engines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14)
|Jun 3
|Toriginus
|6
|Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06)
|Jun 3
|Anonymous
|7
|Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of...
|May 27
|wtbacks
|1
|Susana Martinez - Hypocrite (May '11)
|May 12
|smsucks
|101
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|May 10
|Paul
|8,898
|Veterans with PTSD need our attention (Apr '10)
|Apr '17
|jim crow kushner
|94
|Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation
|Apr '17
|greg
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC