New Mexico claims discount chain sold obsolete motor oil

Quarts of motor oil line the shelves at a Dollar General store in Bernalillo, N.M., on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas filed a lawsuit against the Tennessee-based discount chain on Monday, alleging false advertising and unfair trade practices for selling DG branded oil from 2010 through February 2017 that was not suitable for modern engines.

