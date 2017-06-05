New Mexico claims discount chain sold obsolete motor oil
The discount chain Dollar General is being accused by the attorney general of New Mexico of false advertising and unfair trade practices for selling what he describes as obsolete motor oil. A lawsuit filed Monday in state district court in Santa Fe follows numerous other legal complaints levied against the company in recent years over the sale of the motor oil to customers in Texas, Wisconsin and elsewhere.
