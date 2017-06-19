New Education chief seeks modern solutions
Acting New Mexico Public Education Secretary Christopher Ruszkowski, a former administrator with the Delaware Department of Education who once taught middle school social studies in Florida, took the helm at New Mexico's Public Education Department this week following the resignation of Hanna Skandera. He says one of his priorities will be improving teacher preparation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14)
|Thu
|Donna Nelson
|19
|Freed US student - brutalised' by North Korea c...
|Jun 19
|Ronald
|33
|Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ...
|Jun 15
|The truth
|1
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Jun 15
|Spider
|8,899
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Jun 8
|Devil dawg
|35
|Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14)
|Jun 3
|Toriginus
|6
|Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06)
|Jun 3
|Anonymous
|7
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC