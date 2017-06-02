N.M. Medical Cannabis Provider Files Freedom of Speech Lawsuit
New Mexico Top Organics-Ultra Health filed a complaint against three EXPO New Mexico officials for unconstitutional attempts to limit the company's rights to display a cannabis educational and informative booth at the New Mexico State Fair in 2017. Because EXPO New Mexico is a government entity and the New Mexico State Fair a public forum, restricting Ultra Health's ability to educate the public and advocate on behalf of medical cannabis violates the First and Fourteenth Amendments, the lawsuit contends.
