Motion: Human Services secretary should pay for aid program failures

20 hrs ago Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

Attorneys for welfare recipients filed a motion asking that a judge impose fines against state Human Services Secretary Brent Earnest of $100 a day for each violation of court orders in a class-action lawsuit. They said Earnest should pay the fines out of his own pocket, not with taxpayers' money.

