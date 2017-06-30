Mexico catching up to New Mexico in acres of green chile planted
Could more people soon know "Mexico green chile" instead of New Mexico green chile? Perhaps, if New Mexico doesn't step up its green chile game. The acreage of green chile crops in New Mexico has dropped nearly in half in the last 15 years, as farmers abandon the crop for more profitable ones.
