Medicaid cutbacks could hinder addict...

Medicaid cutbacks could hinder addiction plan in New Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KOB-TV

New Mexico stands to lose critical funding for substance abuse treatment that has helped combat a local opioid epidemic, under a Republican campaign on Capitol Hill to roll back President Barack Obama's health care law. A House-approved health care bill would phase out expanded Medicaid that allows states to provide federally backed insurance to low-income adults.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Freed US student - brutalised' by North Korea c... Jun 19 Ronald 33
News Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ... Jun 15 The truth 1
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Jun 15 Spider 8,899
News Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08) Jun 8 Devil dawg 35
Election Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14) Jun 3 Toriginus 6
News Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06) Jun 3 Anonymous 7
Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of... May 27 wtbacks 1
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,147 • Total comments across all topics: 281,934,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC