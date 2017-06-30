Judge: Breast-feed ban in state prison violates constitution
First Judicial District Judge David Thomson issued a ruling Friday that will allow Monique Hidalgo, a state prison inmate, to breast-feed her 5-week old daughter, Isabella, on weekends when the child's father brings her to the prison for visits. Phaedra Haywood/The New Mexican First Judicial District Judge David Thomson issued a ruling Friday that will allow Monique Hidalgo, a state prison inmate, to breast-feed her 5-week old daughter, Isabella, on weekends when the child's father brings her to the prison for visits.
