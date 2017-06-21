ISC expands diversion group's authority
Following a meeting of the New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission in Santa Fe on Tuesday, the New Mexico Central Arizona Project Entity now has the authority to negotiate its potential use of storage at Freeport-McMoRan's Bill Evans Lake. This has been a goal for some time, since AECOM - ISC contractor for a required up-to-30 percent design of the controversial New Mexico Unit diversion project - identified using the existing Bill Evans Lake infrastructure to collect Arizona Water Settlements Act water as the best option in late 2016.
