Innovate ABQ hopes to spur entrepreneurship in NM
Recent college graduates from New Mexico's colleges and universities are walking into a state that has the worst unemployment rate in the country. That's why many of them are leaving our state for better job opportunities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14)
|Sat
|Toriginus
|6
|Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06)
|Sat
|sharon Scott
|7
|Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of...
|May 27
|wtbacks
|1
|Susana Martinez - Hypocrite (May '11)
|May 12
|smsucks
|101
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|May 10
|Paul
|8,898
|Veterans with PTSD need our attention (Apr '10)
|Apr '17
|jim crow kushner
|94
|Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation
|Apr '17
|greg
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC