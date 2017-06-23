In the Community: Free Legal Clinics at Metro Court
When it comes to civil legal matters, many don't know where to start and may not have the means to seek advice from an attorney. That's why the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court teamed up with the State Bar of New Mexico and began hosting free legal clinics every second Friday of each month from 10:00 am - 1:00 pm.
