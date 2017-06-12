In school funding trial, father says ...

In school funding trial, father says N.M. neglects English-language learners

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

Roberto Sanchez, left, testifies Tuesday with the aid of an interpreter, Naomi Todd Reyes, during a trial in First District Judge Sarah Singleton's courtroom. Sanchez is one of many plaintiffs in a lawsuit claiming New Mexico and the state Public Education Department are not investing enough money in public schools and are therefore failing students across the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Freed US student - brutalised' by North Korea c... 2 hr Geezer 1
News Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08) Jun 8 Devil dawg 35
Election Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14) Jun 3 Toriginus 6
News Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06) Jun 3 Anonymous 7
Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of... May 27 wtbacks 1
Susana Martinez - Hypocrite (May '11) May '17 smsucks 101
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) May '17 Paul 8,898
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,293 • Total comments across all topics: 281,766,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC