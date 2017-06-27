In New Mexico, Trumpa s monument revi...

In New Mexico, Trumpa s monument review stirs passions

Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Desert ranchers and two of the New Mexico's most prominent Republican politicians are hoping the new GOP administration in Washington will dramatically shrink a recently designated national monument in the south of the state. The Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument is among 24 monuments where a review has been ordered by President Donald Trump that might remove protections previously considered irreversible.

