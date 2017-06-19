HPV Testing Leads to Earlier Detection and Treatment of Cervical Precancer
Women who receive human papillomavirus testing, in addition to a pap smear, receive a faster, more complete diagnosis of possible cervical precancer, according to a study of over 450,000 women by Queen Mary University of London and the University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center. HPV is a virus that can cause cervical, vaginal, penile and anal cancers.
