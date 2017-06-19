Heinrich, Udall say GOP health care b...

Heinrich, Udall say GOP health care bill would be devastating for most New Mexicans

Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

Just hours after Republican leaders in the U.S. Senate released a draft version of a health insurance bill to replace the federal Affordable Care Act, New Mexico's two senators were joining other Democrats in trying to stop the measure from receiving the 50 votes needed for passage. In a statement, U.S. Sen. Tom Udall said he has received more than 10,000 letters and emails urging him to oppose the bill, which would roll back some rules for health insurers and eventually reduce the number of low-income Americans covered under the government-funded Medicaid program.

Chicago, IL

