Heinrich endorses VeneKlasen for land commissioner
The Democratic primary election for state land commissioner is a year away, but political newcomer Garrett VeneKlasen bagged a coveted endorsement Tuesday from U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich. VeneKlasen, executive director of the New Mexico Wildlife Federation, is running for the Democratic nomination against Ray Powell, who was land commissioner for about 15 years during two tours in office.
