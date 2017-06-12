Gutierrez back as Espa ola schools chief

Bobbie Gutierrez, right, EspaA ola Public Schools superintendent, speaks to Candace Harris, left, principal at San Juan Elementary School, and Denise Johnston, special projects facilitator, at Carlos Vigil Middle School on Wednesday. Luis SA nchez Saturno/The New Mexican Bobbie Gutierrez, EspaA ola Public Schools superintendent, speaks with Ricardo Sanchez, Indian Education director for the district, at Carlos Vigil Middle School on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.