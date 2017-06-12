Gutierrez back as Espa ola schools chief
Bobbie Gutierrez, right, EspaA ola Public Schools superintendent, speaks to Candace Harris, left, principal at San Juan Elementary School, and Denise Johnston, special projects facilitator, at Carlos Vigil Middle School on Wednesday. Luis SA nchez Saturno/The New Mexican Bobbie Gutierrez, EspaA ola Public Schools superintendent, speaks with Ricardo Sanchez, Indian Education director for the district, at Carlos Vigil Middle School on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ...
|5 hr
|The truth
|1
|Freed US student - brutalised' by North Korea c...
|6 hr
|USA Today
|17
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|9 hr
|Spider
|8,899
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Jun 8
|Devil dawg
|35
|Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14)
|Jun 3
|Toriginus
|6
|Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06)
|Jun 3
|Anonymous
|7
|Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of...
|May 27
|wtbacks
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC