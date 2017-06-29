The June 29, 2017, special board meeting held by the Grant County Board of Commissioners had a short agenda, which took a little over an hour, including a recess in the middle for a meet-and-greet with the five finalists for the Gila Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees. The first item for the commissioners to consider was a Memorandum of Understanding supporting community development of Fort Bayard among the county and the municipalities, including Santa Clara, which will be the lead on the development, Silver City, Bayard and Hurley, as well as Western New Mexico University.

