Grand jury files charges against former New Mexico senator
A grand jury has charged a former New Mexico state senator with perjury, fraud and embezzlement in connection with campaign finance activities and disclosure reports. Details of a grand jury indictment confirmed on Monday show that 22 new charges have been filed against former Sen. Phil Griego in state district court in Santa Fe.
