Gov. Martinez Lifts Hiring Freeze After Finances Stabilize

13 hrs ago

A state Personnel Office spokesman told the Santa Fe New Mexican Thursday that the restrictions on new state hiring were lifted because it appears the state budget year won't end with a deficit on June 30. Martinez implemented the hiring freeze and threatened to furlough state workers on March 25 amid a political standoff with lawmakers over the next year's proposed budget. The freeze had exemptions for public safety or revenue-generating posts.

Chicago, IL

