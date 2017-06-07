Funding relieves colleges

Funding relieves colleges

Funding for higher education in New Mexico has been restored after a brief political battle in Santa Fe, much to the relief of local university administrators. Gov. Susana Martinez on May 26 signed House Bill 1, appropriating $745 million to higher education institutions in the state and easing fears that colleges would not have a budget before the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

