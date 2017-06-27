Forrest Fenn on Why Treasure Hunt Wil...

Forrest Fenn on Why Treasure Hunt Will Go On Despite Paris Wallace Death

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

New Mexico author Forrest Fenn considered ending the search for a hidden treasure after the death this month of Grand Junction pastor Paris Wallace , the second Coloradan to perish looking for it over the past eighteen months. But he has now concluded that the hunt should go on in part because of a life he says was saved by the quest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blackdom history little known (Feb '11) 1 hr spydie 35
Election Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14) 10 hr Ralph 7
News New Education chief seeks modern solutions 18 hr Rachel 4
Election Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14) Jun 22 Donna Nelson 19
News Freed US student - brutalised' by North Korea c... Jun 19 Ronald 33
News Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ... Jun 15 The truth 1
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Jun 15 Spider 8,899
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,241 • Total comments across all topics: 282,068,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC