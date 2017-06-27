Forrest Fenn on Why Treasure Hunt Will Go On Despite Paris Wallace Death
New Mexico author Forrest Fenn considered ending the search for a hidden treasure after the death this month of Grand Junction pastor Paris Wallace , the second Coloradan to perish looking for it over the past eighteen months. But he has now concluded that the hunt should go on in part because of a life he says was saved by the quest.
