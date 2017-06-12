Filmmaker: Verde line would have - horrendous effect' on industry in Northern New Mexico

Opponents of a 33-mile electric transmission line that a Texas company wants to build across parts of northern Santa Fe County and southern Rio Arriba County presented a documentary-style video in a packed Santa Fe County Commission chamber on Tuesday night as part of their efforts to sway decision-makers to reject the plan. The five-member board took no action and withheld any comment on the presentation because the commissioners may rule on the proposal at a formal land-use hearing.

