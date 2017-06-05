Fifty years after courthouse confrontation, emotions remain raw

Moises Morales, who was 20 when he participated in the raid on the Rio Arriba County Courthouse in Tierra Amarilla in 1967, stands in front of the courthouse Thursday. Luis SA nchez Saturno/The New Mexican Moises Morales, who was 20 when he participated in the raid on the Rio Arriba County Courthouse in Tierra Amarilla in 1967, talks Thursday at the courthouse about his memories of the raid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.