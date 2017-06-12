Family of freed student adjusting to 'different reality'
Fred Warmbier told Fox News' Tucker Carlson on Wednesday that his son, Otto, was "terrorized and brutalized" during his 17-month detention and has been in a coma for more than a year. "The day after he was sentenced, he went into a coma," the father said in an interview scheduled to air Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ...
|58 min
|The truth
|1
|Freed US student - brutalised' by North Korea c...
|1 hr
|USA Today
|17
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|4 hr
|Spider
|8,899
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Jun 8
|Devil dawg
|35
|Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14)
|Jun 3
|Toriginus
|6
|Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06)
|Jun 3
|Anonymous
|7
|Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of...
|May 27
|wtbacks
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC