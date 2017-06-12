Family of freed student adjusting to ...

Family of freed student adjusting to 'different reality'

Fred Warmbier told Fox News' Tucker Carlson on Wednesday that his son, Otto, was "terrorized and brutalized" during his 17-month detention and has been in a coma for more than a year. "The day after he was sentenced, he went into a coma," the father said in an interview scheduled to air Thursday night.

