Exhibition celebrates emerging and mid-career New Mexican women photographers

HISTORY / HER STORY presents the work of Abbey Hepner, Jessamyn Lovell, Delilah Montoya, Cara Romero, Kali Spitzer and Laurie Tumer, six artists who take innovative approaches to their chosen mediums and engage with themes of ethnicity, identity, land use, and the environment. The exhibition includes more than 60 objects showcasing a range of early and new works by each artist selected by the New Mexico State Committee 20th Anniversary Committee and David Richard Gallery.

